JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A new school is coming to Johns Island after receiving approval from Charleston County School District’s Board of Education on Monday.

Construction on the school, which will be located on Swygert Landing, is expected to begin in March 2023.

District leaders said the project – which is being funded through a voter referendum – is needed to meet the growing population of students in the area. It will provide early education opportunities and allow students in District 9 the ability to attend a new school.

Once completed, the school will be able to house 700 students with the capability for expansion of up to 900 students as growth in the area continues.

CCSD board member Dr. Helen Frazier said she’s proud of the work both community and district members have done to make the project a reality.

Construction on the school is expected to be completed by 2024.

The board is considering turning the current building, Mt. Zion, into a family engagement center.