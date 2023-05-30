CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District’s board members voted Tuesday morning to enter contract negotiations with one of its superintendent candidates.

After meeting in executive session, the board voted 6-2, with one member not present, to move forward with candidate Dr. Eric Gallien as part of their search for a new district leader.

The vote comes after two of the top three superintendent candidates dropped out of the search last week after the district said a Facebook group had leaked the names early.

Dr. Gallien met with educators and members of the school community last Thursday during a public meet-and-greet. The other planned meetings were postponed or canceled.

Keith Grybowski, Pamela McKinney, Darlene Roberson, Carol Tempel, Courtney Waters, and Daron Calhoun voted to move forward with the pick. Carlotte Bailey and Ed Kelley were nays.

Dr. Gallien currently serves as superintendent of Racine Unified School District in Racine, Wisconsin.