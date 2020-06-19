CCSD Board member calls for renaming of Memminger Elementary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board member, Kevin Hollinshead, sent a letter to board members requesting that Memminger Elementary School be renamed, as it is named for an individual emblematic of racism.

According to Hollinshead, Christopher Memminger was a secessionist who “played a crucial role in Charleston’s educational system that prevented African-Americans the opportunity to partake in the American dream.” He was also chair of the committee that “drafted the Confederacy’s provisional constitution.”

Hollinshead cites School Board policies, which he claims “specifically address that we do not tolerate discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender, etc.” He also believes that “it is [the board’s] moral duty to continue to advocate for all students [they] serve in Charleston county.”