CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School Board member Ed Kelley released a statement Monday amid calls for him to resign from the Board of Trustees over comments he allegedly made that were seen by some as threatening and transphobic.

A speaker who addressed the school board on March 27 recalled a story in which they claimed to have heard Kelley tell members of a local Moms for Liberty group regarding a transitioning teacher.

The speaker alleged that Kelley told the group that if his child told him this, he would have shown up at the teacher’s house with a gun.

Kelley said a parent reached out to him with concerns after his fourth grader was distraught and confused over their female teacher wanting to be called mister.

Kelley called the discussion between students and their teacher “totally wrong on a variety of levels.”

“It is not within a teacher’s unilateral discretion to make statements about personal sexual choices to children without consulting school officials including the Superintendent & Principal (who in turn have a moral imperative to engage with parents). In my opinion, this teacher demonstrated poor judgement with no consideration of the emotional impact or confusion forced upon these young, impressionable children. This teacher should have talked with school and district administrators, healthcare professionals and other properly trained experts before dropping something so sensitive and confusing on such young children,” he said in his statement.

Kelley said that his comments during the Moms for Liberty meeting were falsely presented by a single voice.

“What I actually said was, “Given how understandably agitated he was, I applaud this father for making the right choice to write an email instead of pick up a gun.” He expressed his concerns about this subject matter being discussed in a 4th grade class and how inappropriate such a conversation is in the classroom. I fully agree with this father, who’s child was robbed of their innocence by someone they should have been able to trust. All students and educators must have a safe and stable learning environment,” Kelley added.

News 2 reached out to Kelley on various occasions for comment; however, until the release of this statement, we never heard back.

“I will always stand up for our student’s right to be kids and a parent’s right to parent. I will always support those teachers who work very hard everyday, teaching our children, for the benefit of our kids. I agree with those who say what this teacher did was disruptive & destabilizing to the learning process and negatively impacted young children,” he said.

Meanwhile, chair of the Moms for Liberty Charleston County Chapter, Tara Wood, said Kelley was one of several elected and public officials invited to the meeting.

Wood said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss issues impacting the community for the “benefit of members” and to “allow our members to ask questions of these officials.”

“During our meeting, the issue of a female teacher notifying her elementary school students of her plans to be dressed and referred to as a man the next time they would be back together was discussed. Mr. Kelley had conveyed an email from a concerned parent regarding this subject matter. Mr. Kelley stated that he was glad the parent did not pick up a gun, but instead expressed his concerns in an email wanting answers,” Wood said. “We applaud this parent for reaching out to a school board member and we also applaud Mr. Kelley and his involvement for finding out more information in an effort to respond directly to this concerned parent. Mr. Kelley not only supported this parent and his child, but he asked the right questions so this father knew the facts.”

Wood believes the community needs more elected officials like Kelley “stand up for parents, students, taxpayers and supportive stakeholders and that do not fold under the pressure of special interest groups but do the right thing,” she said.

Some members of the Charleston County School Board of Trustees released a joint statement Friday regarding Kelley’s comments saying they have zero tolerance for threatening or violent language between members of the CCSD community.

“We take any accusations of such very seriously and will take necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of students, parents, CCSD staff, and community members,” board members said.

The board is expected to discuss the matter on Tuesday.