CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Community activists gathered Monday, calling on Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to request that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) further investigate alleged threats made to a Charleston County School Board member and her now-deceased son.

That school board member is Erica Cokley, and her son who died in January is Daiquan Bamberg. Ms. Cokley says she has received numerous threats since taking her position on the board, but one threat in particular stood out among the rest. She received a text message on December 7, 2021, saying her son would be dead by Christmas.

Daiquan Bamberg became unresponsive in late December of 2021 after attending a community event with his mother. He was taken to Roper Hospital, and after spending time in the ICU he passed away on January 16th at the age of 23.

An autopsy report found traces of marijuana and an unknown substance in Bamberg’s system at the time of his death.

Now, Cokley is asking that Solicitor Scarlett Wilson direct SLED to investigate the threat made to her son and identify the unknown substance found in his system at the time of his death.

Cokley wants to determine if her son’s death could be connected to the threats, or if it was just an unfortunate coincidence.

She says so far, her requests for assistance have been largely ignored:

“So I don’t need anyone to tell me, that right now, that as a mother, I am not allowed to feel like this is not his time, to no longer be here, because of those text messages, because of what happened, because of the fact that he did not have a bad heart, because of the fact that three days after he went into cardiac arrest, that his heart went back to normal, that there was something in his system that triggered his heart.”

We have reached out to Wilson for comment and are awaiting a response.