CCSD board members tour local schools, speak with principals

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School Board members on Wednesday toured several schools to see how they are operating during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had an opportunity to tour two or five schools in North Charleston, which was very dear to me, because I represent the North Charleston area,” said CCSD Board Vice Chair Courtney Waters.

Board members were able to tour the schools and event go into some of the classrooms to see how things are being handled, especially during the pandemic.



“It is the most important thing we could’ve been doing today,” said Waters. “When you don’t see it working, you don’t really have all the input you need to make the best decisions.”

Principals at the schools spoke with the board members about what they need to do their job.

“I want a parent engagement center so that I can help parents help their children.”

She thought school staff would just talk about how great things were in their schools, but they also discussed challenges.

“When we went to Stall High School (the) principal was very open about ‘we’ve got to do something about our graduation rates’ but here’s the progress we’ve seen to date and here’s the plan that’s in place that’s what you want to hear.”

Waters said she heard principals say they want more kids back in their schools learning at school.

“What I saw in the schools today was the principals want the kids back and that they believe they can do the things that they need to do to make the school safe.”

The district says they plan to make these types of tours available for school board members on at least a monthly basis.