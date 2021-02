CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees on Monday approved the 2021-22 Academic Calendar.

The calendar has school beginning August 18 and ending June 2; fall break will be November 24 through 26; winter break will be December 20 through January 4; spring break will be April 11 through 15.

