CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The County County School District Teacher Compensation Task Force is celebrating a new starting salary and a $5,000 bonus for CCSD teachers.

The CCSD Teacher Compensation Task Force was started by CCSD Human Resources Chief Bill Briggman to address teacher vacancies in Charleston County. The group of Charleston County leaders and educators has been advocating for higher pay since March.

The Task Force and CCSD Board of Trustees recently increased the current teacher salary by $5,000.

On June 26, the board passed a one-time $5,000 bonus for all those paid on the teacher pay scale.

According to Lowcountry Teacher Advocates and the CCSD Task Force, teachers need a starting salary of $58,000 to be able to live and work in Charleston.

Under the new salary scale, the CCSD teacher’s salary will start at $50,000.

Between the $5,000 salary increase and the $5,000 bonus, every CCSD teacher will make above $50,000 in the 2023 school year.

The CCSD Task Force says they plan to get to a $58,000 starting salary in two to three years.