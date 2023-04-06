CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees has selected a group, BWP and Associates, to help guide their search for a new superintendent.

The national firm was selected by the board earlier this month, according to the district. Dr. Kevin Castner and Dr. Percy Mack of BWP and Associates will lead the process.

According to the district, the board will first identify characteristics they are looking for in a new superintendent. That process will involve public engagement.

A series of community forums will be held in the coming weeks and a schedule, once available, will be posted along with an online survey at ccsdschools.com/superintendentsearch2023.