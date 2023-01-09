CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the biggest items on the agenda of Monday’s Committee of the Whole meeting was the preliminary details about the search for the district’s next superintendent.

Charleston County School Board is resuming its pursuit of the district’s next head educator.

“The search for superintendent will continue as started by the previous board,” Pamela McKinney, chair of the Charleston County School Board, said. “It will be done with respect and consideration for our current superintendent.”

Don Kennedy assumed the superintendent role one year ago following the resignation of Gerrita Postlewait in December 2021.

“I want to start by thanking Mr. Kennedy for stepping in when we had a big void,” McKinney said.

During Monday’s meeting, the board discussed how they plan to find a new leader.

“We plan,” McKinney said, “at the Board of Trustees meeting, to appoint a three-person ad hoc committee as there was before to help go through information for the entire board, so the board can make efficient decisions.”

That ad hoc committee will then review the work of the previous Board of Trustees, and report their findings.

“We can decide to go forward with what has been done at this point or start over or whatever,” McKinney said.

Members of the ad hoc committee will be appointed during the next school board meeting on Monday, January 23rd.