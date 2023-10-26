CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Eric Gallien will again be the topic of discussion during a specially called Charleston County School District Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning.

According to a meeting agenda, the board will meet to “receive and consider” the report of an investigation related to an allegation involving Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallen – which board members say led to him being placed on paid leave – and take any necessary action.

Board members will also discuss a proposed settlement agreement between the Charleston County School District and Dr. Gallien, including the resolution of his employment contract.

They will also consider the appointment of the district’s acting superintendent.

That special meeting is slated to begin at 8:00 a.m. at the district’s headquarters on Calhoun Street.