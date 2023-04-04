CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees voted to censure a fellow board member and remove him from leadership roles.

It comes after board member Ed Kelley was accused of making comments that some deemed to be threatening and transphobic towards a teacher within the district.

The school board decided upon the punishments after about an hour of discussion, which included a motion to remove Kelley from his leadership positions of Policy Liaison and Audit & Finance Committee.

Another motion to censure Kelley was passed during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.

During a March 27 school board meeting, members heard from a speaker who recounted a story allegedly heard during a Moms for Liberty meeting where Kelley talked about a transgender teacher and showing up to their house with a gun.

Kelley denied the claims in a statement this week and said that his comments were falsely presented “by a single voice.”

In a March 31 statement, several board members said they had zero tolerance for threatening or violent language between members of the CCSD community.

“As elected leaders of the Charleston County School District (CCSD), we have a sworn commitment to protect its children, schools, and community. We want to be very clear that we have zero tolerance for threatening or violent language between members of the CCSD community. We take any accusations of such very seriously and will take necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of students, parents, CCSD staff, and community members,” the board members said.

The speaker who initially presented the claims called for Kelley to issue a public apology and to resign.