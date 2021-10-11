CCSD board votes to extend mask mandate to November 12th

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District leaders voted to extend its mask mandate in schools until November 12.

The mask mandate has been in place since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, but district officials began enforcing it in mid-September.

Students who did not comply with the mandate were sent home and could not attend classes.

Religious and medical exemption forms were made available for students who requested them.

