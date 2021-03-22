CCSD Board votes to increase pay for teachers, staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees on Monday voted in favor of “step” increases for teachers and staff.

The vote was unanimous.

While the increases were put on hold due to uncertainties about the budget, recent legislation signed by the governor gave districts permission to move forward with the raise.

Starting teacher salary will be increased to $39,675.

According to the board, payments will be made as follows:

“Lump sum payments will be made to teachers retroactively with the April 30 payroll, hourly employees with May 14 payroll, and exempt administrators with the May 28 payroll. Pay adjustments for the remainder of the fiscal year would be incorporated in salary schedules and distributed across remaining pay periods.”