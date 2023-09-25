CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School Board has voted to place its superintendent on paid administrative leave.

The decision came during a school board meeting held Monday evening.

The decision to place Dr. Eric Gallien, who has only been serving as the district leader since this summer, on leave was a 5 to 4 vote.

Additionally, the board also voted 5 to 4 in favor of Deputy Superintendent Anita Huggins to take over while Dr. Gallien was on leave.

Gallien was selected as the district’s new superintendent in June following a contentious interview process which saw two candidates withdraw from consideration after their names were prematurely leaked online.