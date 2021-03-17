Lowcountry school districts make schedule changes due to anticipated severe weather on Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Both the Charleston County School District and Dorchester District are monitoring the risk for severe weather on Thursday and have cancelled afterschool activities.

CCSD on Wednesday announced all afterschool activities and programs, including Kaleidoscope, will be cancelled on Thursday, March 18th in anticipation of severe storms in the afternoon.

Officials from Dorchester District 2 followed, cancelling all extracurricular activities and extended day on Thursday. District leaders say they will make an announcement about Thursday’s school schedule later Wednesday afternoon based on updated weather predictions.

Dorchester District 4 will operate on a half day Thursday, and all after school events are cancelled for the day. WMES, HES, CHES will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., HRMS and WHS will leave at noon, and SGMS will dismiss students at 12:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Georgetown County School District said it will have an eLearning day on Thursday. The district said assignments will be posted by teachers on Thursday for students to complete and submit by Friday.

They say all Georgetown County School District facilities will be closed Thursday and employees are asked to work from home.

Williamsburg County School District will also have a virtual learning day due to the inclement weather. No meals will be delivered on Thursday.

Storm Team 2 meteorologists say storm threats could include significant wind damage, 70 mph+, large hail up to golf ball size, and the potential for tornadoes as a cold front passes through the region.

A significant severe weather event is expected Thu. afternoon & evening as a cold front pushes through the Carolinas. Tornadoes (possibly EF-2 or greater), damaging winds (possibly up to 70mph), and large hail are very real threats. pic.twitter.com/HvIGsiP0O8 — Meteorologist David Dickson (@DavidDicksonWX) March 17, 2021

The district say they will continue to monitor weather conditions and will provide an update as needed.