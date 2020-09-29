CCSD, CCPL providing students access to all library resources, services

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District and Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) on Tuesday announced the launch of a new program, L2 (L Squared), to provide students access to al library resources and services.

Through the program, students can use their CCSD usernames to access “CCPL’s physical and digital collections.” To make things even easier, “students are automatically registered and there is no need to keep track of a physical library card.”

Students will not receive late fees, but there will be some fees for lost items.

Angela Craig, CCPL Executive Director, said that CCPL is “proud to partner with CCSD for the L2 program and [they] are committed to supporting…students, whether it is in person or virtually.”

CCPL’s Library Media Services Coordinator, Christy James, said that “this is a huge step to give all students access to the public library. Especially now, it is more important than ever.”

The goal of the program is to increase student access, and increase literacy in the community overall.