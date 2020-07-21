CCSD COVID-19 sanitation and preparation walk through

Charleston County, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District wants students to return to the classroom in a safe manner.

There are three categories the facility department is focusing on: engineer control, administrative control, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

One major way they intend to do that is requiring students to wear a face mask when they enter school, but once they get to the classroom they’ll be able to take those masks off when they’re at their desks since plexiglass dividers have been installed on all tables.

The plexiglass dividers are just one example of engineer control according to Ron Kramps, Associate of Facilities Management for CCSD.

The district will also maximize the fresh air equipment by starting it two hours before the bell time and running it two hours after school ends to ensure fresh air circulation throughout the buildings.

“Every school will get fogged with a sanitizing mist once a week. So every school, every night will fog and sanitize 20%, about a fifth of every school, and then through the week over the five day work week, every school will be sanitized once a week,” stated Kramps.

Teachers will be required to wear a face mask when unable to social distance six feet from students. That is an example of administrative control.

“We’re giving a bottle of sanitizing solution to every teacher. If they see something in a classroom that they want to address right away they’ll have a bottle of sanitizing solution and a roll of paper towels to clean that up,” Kramps mentioned.

The district is also purchasing 100,000 cloth face masks for students and will provide masks for teachers as PPE.

“The guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and DHEC (Department of Health and Environmental Control) have had a major influence on what we’ve done,” said Kramps.

The district estimates $4-5 million will be spent in the facility’s department alone to sanitize for COVID-19.