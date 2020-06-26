CCSD delays in-person summer programs due to spike in COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) announced on Friday that all in-person student programs are being delayed until July 20 due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Impacted programs include the Department of Exceptional Children Extended School Year (ESY), Summer Kaleidoscope, and Summer-Mester (K-8 and Alternative Programs), according to CCSD.

Kaleidoscope camps for the weeks of July 6 and July 13 have been cancelled.

ESY and Summer-Mester classes will be conducted virtually, and plans to resume in-person classes will be discussed following the postponement.

Alternative Program Summer-Mester classes will be held virtually from July 6-17 for students from sixth to twelfth grade. Classes will be held Monday through Friday from 9:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Students currently enrolled in face-to-face summer programs will participate in virtual learning from July 6-17. Classes will be held Monday through Friday. CCSD expects to contact parents with more information in the coming days.