CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District leaders are looking at ways to raise teacher pay in hopes of increasing teacher recruitment and retention.

School board members and Superintendent Don Kennedy said Tuesday it’s one of the most important topics on their agendas.

“The teacher salary schedule that we proposed is heavy in the first four years to entice people to come into the teaching profession,” said Kennedy. “It becomes heavy, also, at the middle part of a teacher’s career to entice them to remain in the profession.”

Kennedy said recruiting and retention is a “major part of this proposed salary increase.”

The proposal comes after other districts in the Lowcountry have approved bonuses to help with teacher recruitment and retention.