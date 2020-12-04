CCSD distributes COVID-19 rapid test

Charleston County, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District received rapid antigen testing Thursday for 10% of their student body totally approximately 5,000 kits.

The test will only be used for students, faculty, or staff that are showing symptoms. The rapid tests are able to provide results in just 15 minutes.

“When you look at the BinaxNOW information it does tell a much higher accuracy rate and I think they’re saying it’s about 97%,” stated CCSD Director of Nursing Ellen Nitz.

There are 40 kits in each box. The boxes are divided up amongst schools based on their population size.

“As we report what has been used then we would also be reaching back out to them (DHEC) letting them know that we need to be replenished,” Nitz added.

Nurses will be the only personal handling the tests for the district and have undergone training with the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“There are a couple more things that we have to get lined up and all of those are in the works before the tests can be used but until then we still have the saliva test up and running,” mentioned Nitz.

CCSD has had 3,000 saliva-based tests provided by the Medical University of South Carolina for a few weeks. Now they will use the rapid testing in conjunction with the saliva-based test.

As of now, neither Dorchester nor Berkeley County School District has any COVID-19 testing for students or teachers.