The Charleston County School District Board of Trustees voted in favor of accepting Dr. Eric Gallien’s resignation and approved Anita Huggins as acting superintendent.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School Board is expected to decide on the status of Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien at a special meeting Friday morning. This comes after Dr. Gallien was placed on paid administrative leave over a month ago.

The community could see action by the board Friday regarding Dr. Gallien. According to the agenda, Friday’s meeting will receive and consider the report of the investigation into the superintendent.

It’s also planned that the school district will discuss a proposed settlement agreement between CCSD and Dr. Gallien. According to the layout, the first part of Friday’s meeting will be spent in executive session. The agenda also looks to come to a resolution of Dr. Gallien’s employment by the end of this meeting.

News 2 reached out to CCSD board members ahead of this morning; so far there has been no comment. In the meantime News 2 spoke to a CCSD parent, Joy Brown, she says, as someone who has been to multiple meetings regarding the superintendent this month, what she hopes to see from the school board.

“Transparency and accountability, I want to see them be transparent, hold themselves accountable,” she said. “As a parent I need them to focus on busses and what’s going on in our classrooms,” said Brown.

The special meeting will happen at 8 a.m. Friday morning at the CCSD headquarters.