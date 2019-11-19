CCSD explores new proposals to help local schools excel

CHARLESTON, (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District says they’re exploring new proposals to help their students achieve.

On Monday night, several ideas will be brought up in conversation to help low performing schools in the area excel.

The purpose of these acceleration schools is to give those low performing schools the care and support they need to be successful.

On Monday the board looked at 15 different schools to make into acceleration schools.

Identifying these schools is all dependent on report card status from the past two years.

3 proposals will be brought up.

Some ideas could include bringing in new people to the schools.

Other ideas looked at how these kids do on their state tests and where it can improve.

Depending on how well the school performs after a year, they could be an acceleration school temporarily

“If they have a strong leader maybe they request for a waver to start school earlier in the year their kids are growing, and their achievement improves they don’t have to be accelerations schools forever,” says Kate Darby, the Vice Chair of the Charleston County School Board of Trustees.

On Monday the board approved the Acceleration School motion.