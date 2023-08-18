CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) has filed a lawsuit against several social media platforms because they say those platforms have had a negative impact on the development of students.

The attorney representing the school district, Marlon Kimpson, said CCSD is suing these social media platforms because they believe they are intentionally targeting students, which is adversely affecting their mental health.

“Far too long, it’s been an unfair fight. Big Tech and their army of the world’s greatest platform designers versus our children, who are, in essence, defenseless,” said Kimpson.

Kimpson said our school districts are suffering – and it’s proving to be costly. “Budget increases for mental health counselors, training for teachers, teacher time, law enforcement, all to deal with how students are reacting to social media platforms,” he said.

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, Meta, along with Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube’s parent company, Google, are all named in the recently filed lawsuit.

The 239-page lawsuit outlines several studies and data that support the way CCSD alleges the features on these social media apps are designed to cause children who use them to become addicted.

And the Charleston County School District is not the only one making these claims.

“Other school districts have filed across the country. There are other school districts who have filed in South Carolina. This lawsuit will ultimately, we think, be consolidated- a lawsuit that has been filed in federal court that has been consolidated in the state of South Carolina,” said Kimpson.

Due to the alleged ill-effects social media has had on CCSD students, which in turn they say had led to an increase in costs for mental health resources, CCSD is hoping this lawsuit will hold the social media platforms accountable.

“This lawsuit is really designed to represent the Charleston County School District for the abatement of the problem, and also, monetary damages to recover those costs associated with those increase budgets,” Kimpson said.

Kimpson said there will be an answer to the lawsuit in 30 days, then it will be assigned to a multi-district court in California.