CCSD finalizes COVID-19 notification protocol

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD), in coordination with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), on Wednesday announced the finalization of the notification process for COVID-19 cases in schools.

According to CCSD, students or staff members that test positive will be required to stay home for at least 10 days. The school nurse and the CCSD Nursing Services Department “will begin contact tracing to determine if there are individuals who have had ‘close contact’ with the person who tested positive.”

CCSD is using the DHEC definition of close contact: “being within six feet for 15 minutes or more to a COVID-19 case while contagious.” Students and staff in classrooms where social distancing could not be maintained will all be considered close contacts.

Close contacts will receive direct notifications, and “must be excluded from school for 14 days after last contact.”

Other members of the school body will not be notified “unless it is determined to be necessary in consultation with DHEC.”

School-level and broad notification will only be given “when it is determined, in consultation with DHEC and/or health agency officials that a school, group, team, etc. requires a special notification beyond the direct notification for close contact.”

A COVID-19 dashboard will be updated daily and “show the running two-week total of COVID-19 positive cases (combined students and staff) on a school-by-school basis.”

The district “will not release names or identifying information” of positive individuals, “including whether the individual is a student or staff member.”