CCSD free meals for students to continue through 2021-22 school year

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wcbd-School-Lunch-generic_203095

CHARELSTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Tuesday announced that free breakfasts and lunches will be available to all students through the 2021-22 school year.

The initiative is made possible by recent U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services waivers, which will provide “a targeted set of flexibilities” and “higher-than-normal meal reimbursements” to CCSD schools.

Healthy meals have a “strong emphasis on… fruits and vegetables, fluid milk, whole grains, and moderate calorie levels.”

Since September 8, 2020, CCSD has served over 4.5 million meals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

Join our daily newsletter!