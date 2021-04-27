CCSD free meals for students to continue through 2021-22 school year

CHARELSTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Tuesday announced that free breakfasts and lunches will be available to all students through the 2021-22 school year.

The initiative is made possible by recent U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Services waivers, which will provide “a targeted set of flexibilities” and “higher-than-normal meal reimbursements” to CCSD schools.

Healthy meals have a “strong emphasis on… fruits and vegetables, fluid milk, whole grains, and moderate calorie levels.”

Since September 8, 2020, CCSD has served over 4.5 million meals.