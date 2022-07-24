CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District says that in August, free meal waivers granted by Congress will expire and students will have to purchase school lunches.

In response to COVID-19, Congress and the US Department of Agriculture granted meal waivers allowing students to eat for free.

The waivers were distributed to allow students access to nutritious meals, regardless of their family’s financial situation.

The waivers were part of a COVID relief fund passed by Congress two years ago. The grant waivers were not included in the spending bill passed by Congress earlier this year therefore waivers will expire in August.

According to CCSD, students have used the meal waivers for two years.

Starting in August, students will be expected to purchase meals at the following prices:

Breakfast:

Full price, student – $1.40

Reduced price, student – $0.30

Adult price – $2.75

Lunch:

Full price, student – $2.25

Reduced price, student – $0.40

Adult price – $4.25

To see if your student qualifies for reduced lunch prices, complete the following application at www.lunchapplication.com.

If your student attends a Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) school in CCSD, an application is not required. All students at CEP schools will receive meals at no cost.

All student starting kindergarten are considered “full pay,” until an application is approved.