CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended a Charleston County School District (CCSD) guidance counselor for failing to report alleged sexual abuse of a student.

According to the State Board, Dana Grow was a guidance counselor at Moultrie Middle School in 2020 when the incident took place. A teacher reportedly shared information with Grow “regarding the sexual abuse of a student,” which Grow was legally obligated to report.

The State Board attributed Grow’s failure to report the information to “a significant misunderstanding of her obligations under the law.”

Grow was suspended then fired by the Charleston County School District in 2020. Her educator certificate has been suspended for a period of two years, set to begin retroactively on June 8, 2021.