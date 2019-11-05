CCSD hopes a new plan will help cut down on teen vaping

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new plan introduced by the Charleston County School District hopes to keep students from vaping.

The district says they’ve seen cases of students vaping as early as 6th grade.

Last year, they recorded 440 vaping-related offenses.

The district is implementing consequences for students who are caught vaping on campus and want to limit access to the products. They also need help from parents.

“CCSD would recommend, at least going into middle school, sitting down with your 5th grader who is heading to middle school and explain to them that some of these peer pressures will include children coming up to them and asking them to go vape in the school bathroom and so forth,” said District 2 constituent school board member, Pamela Jouan Goldman.

The Town of Mount Pleasant is also going over the material. The issue could go before the full town council as early as December.