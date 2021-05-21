CCSD hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at district schools

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) in partnership with MUSC on Friday announced a series of vaccine clinics to be held at schools across the district.

Students 12 and older, as well as members of their households, are eligible.

Sign-up forms are available online, but walk-ins will be accepted as well.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the following clinics:

  • Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Laing Middle School (2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466) 
  • Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at C.E. Williams Middle School – South Campus (3090 Sanders Road, Charleston, SC 29414)
  • Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Haut Gap Middle School (1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC 29455) 
  • Friday, May 28, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Northwoods Middle School (7763 Northside Drive, North Charleston, SC 29420)
  • Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Simmons-Pinckney Middle School (244 President Street, Charleston, SC 29403)
  • Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Morningside Middle School (1999 Singley Lane, North Charleston, SC 29405)
  • Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Baptist Hill Middle High School (5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood, SC 29449)

Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the following clinics:

  • Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Laing Middle School (2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466) 
  • Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at C.E. Williams Middle School – South Campus (3090 Sanders Road, Charleston, SC 29414)
  • Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Haut Gap Middle School (1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC 29455) 
  • Friday, June 18, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Northwoods Middle School (7763 Northside Drive, North Charleston, SC 29420)
  • Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Simmons-Pinckney Middle School (244 President Street, Charleston, SC 29403)
  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Morningside Middle School (1999 Singley Lane, North Charleston, SC 29405)
  • Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Baptist Hill Middle High School (5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood, SC 29449)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!