CCSD hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at district schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) in partnership with MUSC on Friday announced a series of vaccine clinics to be held at schools across the district.
Students 12 and older, as well as members of their households, are eligible.
Sign-up forms are available online, but walk-ins will be accepted as well.
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the following clinics:
- Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Laing Middle School (2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466)
- Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at C.E. Williams Middle School – South Campus (3090 Sanders Road, Charleston, SC 29414)
- Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Haut Gap Middle School (1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC 29455)
- Friday, May 28, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Northwoods Middle School (7763 Northside Drive, North Charleston, SC 29420)
- Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Simmons-Pinckney Middle School (244 President Street, Charleston, SC 29403)
- Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Morningside Middle School (1999 Singley Lane, North Charleston, SC 29405)
- Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Baptist Hill Middle High School (5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood, SC 29449)
Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the following clinics:
- Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Laing Middle School (2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466)
- Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at C.E. Williams Middle School – South Campus (3090 Sanders Road, Charleston, SC 29414)
- Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Haut Gap Middle School (1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC 29455)
- Friday, June 18, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Northwoods Middle School (7763 Northside Drive, North Charleston, SC 29420)
- Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Simmons-Pinckney Middle School (244 President Street, Charleston, SC 29403)
- Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Morningside Middle School (1999 Singley Lane, North Charleston, SC 29405)
- Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Baptist Hill Middle High School (5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood, SC 29449)