CCSD hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at district schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) in partnership with MUSC on Friday announced a series of vaccine clinics to be held at schools across the district.

Students 12 and older, as well as members of their households, are eligible.

Sign-up forms are available online, but walk-ins will be accepted as well.

First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the following clinics:

Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Laing Middle School (2705 Bulrush Basket Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466)

Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at C.E. Williams Middle School – South Campus (3090 Sanders Road, Charleston, SC 29414)

Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Haut Gap Middle School (1861 Bohicket Road, Johns Island, SC 29455)

Friday, May 28, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Northwoods Middle School (7763 Northside Drive, North Charleston, SC 29420)

Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Simmons-Pinckney Middle School (244 President Street, Charleston, SC 29403)

Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Morningside Middle School (1999 Singley Lane, North Charleston, SC 29405)

Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Baptist Hill Middle High School (5117 Baptist Hill Road, Hollywood, SC 29449)

Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the following clinics: