CCSD hosting in-person summer enrichment programs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Wednesday announced that the district will hold in-person enrichment programs this summer.

The K-8 Summer Enrichment Camp will provide “targeted instruction in English Language Arts (ALA) and Mathematics… for students who have experienced widening academic gaps this year.” Schools will reach out to eligible students directly.

Programs will begin June 28 and end July 27, with classes Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Host schools will be St. James Santee Elementary-Middle, Jennie Moore Elementary, Pinehurst Elementary, North Charleston Creative Arts Academy, Sanders-Clyde Elementary, Stono Park Elementary, E.B. Ellington Elementary, Laing Middle, Northwoods Middle, Jerry Zucker Middle, Haut Gap Middle, and Camp Road Middle.

Transportation and meals will be provided for students.

Rising 4K, Kindergarten, and first grade students at Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center are eligible for a summer enrichment program that will run from June 22 through July 2, with classes beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 2:00 p.m.

Kaleidoscope summer camps will operate at several sites.

SMAART and SAIL summer programs are cancelled this year.