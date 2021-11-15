CCSD hosting multiple vaccine clinics for 5 to 11-year-old students throughout the district

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Starting Monday, the Charleston County School District will begin vaccinating 5 to 11-year-old students against COVID-19.

Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is approved for 5 to 11-year-old, CCSD is holding student only clinics to give those students another option to get vaccinated.

A few things parents should know before the clinic at EB Ellington Elementary School in Ravenel, including this clinic will be the first of ten.

If parents want their children to get vaccinated then they must fill out a signed permission slip with parent of guardian approval.

The ten vaccine sites are spread out across the district and there to serve many different schools, so be sure to check which location your child should attend.

CCSD says that they are planning to have 250 Pfizer vaccine shots available at each location on each day of the clinic.

The school district says that MUSC, Fetter Health and DHEC have helped out with distributing shots.

“If the family wants that for their child they’ll have that opportunity. Obviously you can go to a medical provider in the community to receive it, but we provided his opportunity for our staff, we’ve provided it for students 12 and up, and we’re going to make sure that opportunity exists again for the families that have students in that 5 to 11 range,” said Andy Pruitt, Director of Communications for Charleston County School District.

Clinic times will vary based on the vaccine location, but will be held after school hours.