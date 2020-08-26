CCSD hosts Virtual Q&A to answer questions about Safe Restart Plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Wednesday marks 13 days until the first day of classes for students across the Lowcountry.

Some CCSD parents still do not know how their child will be learning on day one. A virtual conversation with Charleston County School District officials, including the superintendent, is happening to help answer many of the questions parents may have about the learning options for the first day of school.

The three learning options include in-person, virtual, and temporary remote instruction.

Right now, the district is considering moving forward with in-person learning for 25% of students.

Not all schools will have 25% capacity, some will have a higher capacity that will be allowed to return.

Charleston County School District Superintendent, Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, says each school will determine which students will be in the classroom day one will be based on two options: a lottery and need.

“Seniors who need specific courses in order to graduate, and have to get them in sequence – and if they don’t get them they won’t graduate. Another example would be primary children who are learning to read. A third example might be children who need a specific kind of therapy that they can only get through school,” explained Dr. Postlewait.

The district plans to release a “Back2School” playbook they made with the Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday. It outlines protocols and guidelines for re-opening.

District leaders say most safe restart plan information came directly from the 100 page playbook.

For a virtual Q&A meeting about CCSD’s Safe Restart plan visit the district’s Youtube page at 4 p.m. or click here.