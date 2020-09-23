CCSD integrates new digital resource for social-emotional learning, diversity and inclusion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Wednesday announced an investment in Gale eBooks “to help educators and learners strengthen their understanding and provide guidance for mental health and racial equity to create more supportive and inclusive learning environments.”

The platform enables CCSD to “provide its students and school staff with authoritative digital resources to support social and emotional learning (SEL) and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).”

Through Gale, students can access upwards of 200 eBooks addressing mental health and social skills.

Educators have access to information on how to help students cope with problems, as well as how to maintain their own mental health.

Christy James, CCSD’s library and media services coordinator, explained that the resources provided by GALE are extremely timely and convenient:

“With the ongoing pandemic and civil unrest that our nation is currently experiencing, the need to support our students and teachers’ well-being is greater than ever.”

Gale’s senior vice president and general manager, Paul Gazzolo, agreed, saying “the impact of the pandemic coupled with the recent racial injustices has left many school districts scrambling to figure out how to support students and educators as they deal with the trauma, making social emotional well-being and instruction more important than ever.”

Students and teachers are able to access gale whenever they would like, from any location.