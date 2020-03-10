CCSD introduces new leadership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District announced new members of leadership teams throughout the district.
Chas Coker has been named the principal of Moultrie Middle School. He will work alongside interim principal Anita Huggins for the remainder of this school year, and transition fully into his new position during the 2020-2021 school year. Coker has been the Vice Principal of Wando High School since 2014.
Dr. Jennifer Baez is the new principal of Pepperhill Elementary School, where she has been serving as interim principal since May 2019. Baez is a bilingual instructor who has worked in CCSD since 2013.
Jamie McCarthy is the new principal of Lambs Elementary School. She has been serving as the interim principal of Lambs Elementary for the past year. Previously, McCarthy worked as the assistant principal at Ashley River Creative Arts from 2017 to 2019.
Jamel Smith has been hired as the first head football coach of Lucy Beckham High School, opening in the fall of 2020. Smith has been the defensive coordinator at Wando High School for the past four years.