CCSD is looking to bring more students back into the classroom this fall

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday marks one week in session for public schools across the Lowcountry.

Many students are either learning from home or have opted into a form of hybrid learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 8,600 students within the Charleston County School District who are currently not learning face-to-face have indicated that they would prefer in-person instruction.

School leaders are now looking to bring more students back into the classroom.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait said some schools say under-enrollment for in-person learning.

“We’re contacting those parents to see if more parents are interested in sending their students back,” she said during a meeting Monday afternoon.

Dr. Postlewait said the district will use numbers from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the rate of infection in Charleston County to decide how many students are allowed back in the classroom.