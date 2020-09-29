CCSD issues statement on school lunches after photos reveal moldy, expired fruit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District on Tuesday issued a statement on their meal services after concerns emerged about the quality of the produce provided in school lunches.

A Facebook post by a concerned parent showed a moldy orange, while another photo showed packaged fruit past its expiration date.





CCSD issued the following statement:

“CCSD Nutrition Services prepares approximately 30,000 meals per week that are distributed in bundle bags to parents. It appears from the social media posting that one of our bags included an orange with mold. This should not have happened, and we apologize for the mistake. We have reviewed our processes with the team that manages the bag distribution to prevent a similar occurrence in the future. Additionally, we will place fliers in the bundle bags next week with a phone number where parents can call immediately to have any food-related issues resolved on the spot.”