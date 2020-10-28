CCSD launches new app to help with communication between the school district and parents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new app has launched to beef up communication between the Charleston County School District (CCSD) and parents, as well as the community.

The app was scheduled to launch today, but it actually became accessible for the community overnight.

The free app comes at the perfect time with us being in a global pandemic. The app will provide real time alerts to parents and the community about CCSD.

CCSD officials say anyone with a smartphone can download the free app.

The school district says the app provides the latest news and information. That includes any updated district news and event photos with links to the district’s website.

Parents can also get direct access to the school’s social media platforms. Officials say they are excited for better communication for the future.

“So we’re excited about the news app that launched a few days ago and we’re trying to better communicate with out community, our stakeholders and making sure that people are consistently informed with the activities that are happening within the district,” said Rev. Dr. Eric Mack, Board Chair with CCSD.

School district officials also realize that parents may only want alerts for the school their child goes to, so users do have the option to customize the app for personal needs.

Users can select the school or schools they are most interested in for news and updates. Multiple schools can be selected to align with the user’s family needs.

CCSD says the latest news and information for that school will be provided.

All users can see and receive real-time alerts as they are sent from the school. Direct access to schools’ social media platforms are just a click away.

Officials urge everyone to download the app.

“This is an app that we’re asking everyone to please download on their phones, so that they can get all the latest information with CCSD and able to communicate effectively with their schools and with the district as well,” said Rev. Dr. Eric Mack.

To find the app, just search for “Charleston County Schools, SC” in your app store. The app is available in the online Apple App store and Google Play stores.