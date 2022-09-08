CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Thursday announced the launch of a new online reading platform for students and teachers.

‘Beanstack‘ is a platform that enables users to log their reading for a chance to earn badges and prizes, as well as participate in school and district-wide reading challenges.

CCSD launched the district-wide 15,000,000 Minute Challenge August 17. Each school is given a smaller goal based on the number of students and staff, with the overall goal of the district reaching 15,000,000 total reading minutes by the end of the year.

The program was launched as part of Superintendent Don Kennedy’s initiative to improve literacy across the district.