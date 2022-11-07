CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) leaders are working to expand security measures in schools.

Discussions have been ongoing for several months since the tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas sparked calls for an updated security initiative within Charleston County Schools.

Monday afternoon, CCSD Committee of the Whole members voted to move forward with a prioritized list of safety measures that was developed based on conversations with teachers, principals, and others. Four measures are on the short list.

Hiring armed security guards to be placed in schools without a School Resource Officer (SRO)

Installation of weapons detection devices in all high schools

Installation of enhanced locks on classroom doors

Installation of public safety radio enhancement systems

Security guards

It has been a longtime goal of CCSD to have an SRO in every school. With law enforcement staffing shortages, this goal has yet to be reached.

Hiring private armed security guards will help fill in the gaps.

“By going with private security officers, we’ll be able to supplement our existing SRO’s with security officers to provide an on campus security presence so there’s someone there to immediately respond to a situation if it were to happen on the campus,” said Michael Reidenbach, CCSD’s Executive Director of Security and Emergency Management. “And, of course, those security officers would continue to support the efforts of law enforcement and provide a public safety presence on the campus in response.”

According to Reidenbach, adding security officers will not take away any current SROs.

“In no way is this intended to replace what law enforcement is currently doing in our schools.”

Weapon detection devices

Another safety measure on the short list in installing weapon detection devices in all high schools in the district.

Reidenbach says the initial allocated budget for these devices is $1.2 million, however the actual cost could change based on quotes before purchasing.

He didn’t specify an exact number, but said each high school would need more than one device.

Enhanced locks on classroom doors

For classrooms in the district, more secure locks could be installed on each door to add another layer of protection.

“Replacing our existing types on locks on classroom doors with a lock that cannot physically be unlocked. It’s called a storeroom function lock,” said Reidenbach.

The initial allocated budget for the locks is $800,000.

Public safety radio enhancement systems

The fourth and final item discussed is the installation of radion enhancement systems.

These would allow radio devices used by law enforcement, fire, and EMS personnel to properly function inside school buildings.

“Much like cell phones, a public safety responder’s radio often loses reception when they walk inside a large commercial structure and so these systems will ensure that doesn’t happen when they walk into a school,” said Reidenbach.

The initial allocated budget for the systems is $600,000.

Next steps

Although all measures have been given initial approval by the Committee of the Whole, it’s important to note, the full school board must vote in favor of these measures next Monday before they can be implemented.

Also, the initiative has been broken up into two sections based on cost.

If given final approval Monday, both the armed guards and weapon detection devices could be implemented during the current school year.

“This starts the process of being able to start the procurement process and get things in order for Monday’s board meeting.”

The secure door locks and radio enhancement devices will be held until fiscal year 2024.

“Their vote today basically indicated their intention to want to prioritize those expenses for next year’s what we call a Fixed Cost of Ownership budget for [fiscal year] ’24, so it did not officially approve the money, it just indicates their desire for us to push that forward as a priority in next years budget request,” said Reidenbach.