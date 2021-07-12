CCSD, DD2 lifting in-school mask requirements for teachers, students

FILE – In this March 30, 2021, file photo, second grader Ernesto Beltran Pastrana puts on his face mask while attending class during the first day of partial in-person instruction at Garfield Elementary School in Oakland, Calif. Dozens of school districts around the country have eliminated requirements for students to wear masks, and many more are likely to ditch mask requirements before the next academic year. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) and Dorchester County School District two (DD2) on Monday announced that masks will no longer be required for students and staff during the 2021 school year.

The decision was made after Governor Henry McMaster signed into law the South Carolina Legislature’s ‘Mask Mandate Prohibition’ proviso, which went into effect July 1.

The proviso was included in the state budget and prohibits school districts from using “any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a facemask at any of its education facilities.”

Additionally, “the South Carolina Department of Education is encouraging, but no longer requiring, face coverings on state-owned school buses.” CCSD and DD2 are adopting the same protocol and no longer requiring masks be worn on busses.