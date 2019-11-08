CCSD may have a solution for school bus parking on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District has been struggling for years to find a location to park school buses overnight on James Island.

CCSD believes they may have found a solution.

With a plan in the works to put a new lot behind James Island Charter High School, CCSD called a community meeting Thursday evening to clear up some of the confusion.

“I shared with the residents what the site would look like, some of the barriers that we’re going to put in place to help to detract from the visibility from their neighborhood coming into the bus lot, we talked about the number of buses we’re going to have here, and we talked about how the circulation would work on the site.” Reggie McNeil, Exec. Director of Capitol Programs

McNeil explained that prior plans to build the lot in other locations have fallen through, and that the space behind James Island Charter High School is the only option.

Residents that live in the Harbor View subdivision adjacent to the school are concerned with potential noise, bright lights, fumes and more.

CCSD will have to go through the City of Charleston to get this plan approved before any construction can begin.

McNeil hopes to have the plan approved by March of 2020 at the latest.