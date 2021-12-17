CCSD may reinstate its face mask mandate after winter break depending on COVID-19 case counts

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Facemasks may once again be required for students and staff within the Charleston County School District next month if coronavirus case counts are in the medium to high range.

The district’s Board of Trustees voted Thursday to reinstate a facemask mandate after winter break depending upon virus case counts within the community.

They would be required in all schools and buildings for students, staff, and visitors.

“The decision is tied to DHEC’s COVID-19 rating for Charleston County that will be issued at the end of the calendar. If the rating is medium or high on December 31, per Policy ADD, the board will direct the district to enforce the wear of masks starting on January 3, 2022, through at least January 14, 2022,” the district said Thursday night.

The school district will provide an update on whether masks will be required on December 31st.

District leaders said if waivers were approved and granted for students earlier this year, those waivers will still be in place next month.

“New face mask exemptions will not be processed until of and when the mask requirement starts,” officials said.

Staff members are set to return on January 3rd, and students are scheduled to return to class on January 4th.