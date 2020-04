WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District is moving forward with changes for middle school students in West Ashley.

The committee of whole approved moving 6th graders to West Ashley Middle School for part of the next school year, if that is the best option.

However, the original plan is still to eventually move all 6th grade through 8th grade students to CE Williams Middle School.

The motion now goes to the full board for a vote at their next meeting.