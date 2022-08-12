CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District has elected a new Interim Chief of Schools.

The district announced Friday that Dr. Anthony Dixon will return to CCSD after a two-year stint as Berkeley County School District’s Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools.

“We are excited and grateful to have such a highly accomplished educator and innovative leader such as Dr. Dixon join our leadership team,” CCSD Superintendent Don Kennedy said. “His diverse experience and vision for student, teacher, parent, and family support and success inside and outside of the classroom will undoubtedly help us accomplish our goal of all students reading on grade level by fifth grade by 2027.”

Dixon is a 22-year education veteran having served in teaching and administrative roles in both Berkeley County and Charleston County schools.

Notably, Dixon served as Principal of Memminger Elementary School, Sanders-Clyde Elementary Middle School, Cainhoy Elementary Middle School, Philip Simmons Middle School, and Philip Simmons High School.

He holds a Bachelor of Science from the College of Charleston and a Master of Arts in Teaching in Special Education: Learning and Emotional Disabilities from the University of Charleston. He also holds a Doctorate in Education Leadership and Administration from South Carolina State University.

The school district has announced other leadership changes in recent weeks, including the departure of Erica Taylor as Chief of Staff.