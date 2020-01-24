CCSD: No gunshots fired on West Ashley High School campus

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District says all is well at West Ashley High School after reports of gunshots being fired near the campus began to circulate Friday afternoon.

CCSD says law enforcement was notified and responded quickly to investigate and the school was placed on a “hold” to allow for the matter to be thoroughly investigated.

According to CCSD’s Director of Communications, Andy Pruitt, the school’s principal called parents and guardians to let them know police and school administrators determined that no gunshots were fired on the West Ashley campus after rumors began to spread.

The school received an “all clear” and resumed normal operations.

CCSD says they do not know who initially reported those gunshots at West Ashley High School, but said it is being looked into.