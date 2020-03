CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) announced on Wednesday that all CCSD schools and offices will be closed until April 13.

Students will continue with distance learning until April 3. Spring Break will be from April 6-10.

Students are expected to return to school on April 13, unless otherwise announced.

For more information contact the Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.