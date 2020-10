CCSD now able to provide students with free dinners and snacks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Monday announced additional food distribution, thanks to a grant from the US Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program.

The grant enables 43 CCSD schools to provide dinner meals and 11 CCSD schools to provide mid-morning snacks.

The following schools are now providing dinner to students that qualify:

A.C. Corcoran Elementary

Angel Oak Elementary

Baptist Hill Middle High

Burke High

Charleston Development Academy

Charleston Progressive Academy

Chicora Elementary

E.B. Ellington Elementary

Edith L. Frierson Elementary

Haut Gap Middle

Hunley Park Elementary

James Simons Montessori

Jane Edwards Elementary

Jerry Zucker Middle

Julian Mitchell Elementary

Ladson Elementary

Lambs Elementary

Malcom C. Hursey Montessori

Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center

Matilda F. Dunston Elementary

Meeting Street @Brentwood

Meeting Street @Burns

Memminger Elementary

Midland Park Primary

Military Magnet Academy

Minnie Hughes Elementary

Morningside Middle

Mount Zion Elementary

North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary

North Charleston Elementary

North Charleston High

Northwoods Middle

Oakland Elementary

Pepperhill Elementary

Pinehurst Elementary

R.B. Stall High

St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle

St. John’s High

Sanders-Clyde Elementary

Springfield Elementary

Stono Park Elementary

W.B. Goodwin Elementary

West Ashley Head Start

Students in Early Head Start/Head Start programs at the following schools are eligible to receive mid-morning snacks: