CCSD nurses donate medical supplies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School nurses throughout the Charleston County School District (CCSD) emptied the cabinets of their clinics to donate much needed medical supplies to local hospitals.

CCSD’s Director of Nursing Services, Ellen Nitz, wanted to get ahead of the supply shortage and donate now, before the demand becomes critical:

“It’s a cry for help from those folks in emergency rooms across the country working the front line, who don’t have the supplies they need… I was compelled to reach out to my school nurses and see what we could do to gather supplies to help our local health care providers so they would not face as much need as others.”

The group managed to collect thousands of masks, gloves, probe covers, gauze, and other medical supplies.







Donations came from almost all of the 87 CCSD schools. Nurses from across the district met at Mary Ford Elementary School on Monday to drop off their haul.

Belle Hall Elementary School Nurse, Kathryn Nash, said that at first she was surprised by the huge response, but it’s what nurses do:

“We’re nurses and we felt helpless because we can’t do what we do… I was anxious to get a call to relieve the hospitals and health workers… I am so proud to be a member of this team.”