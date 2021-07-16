CCSD Nutrition Services to host job fair, preparing for upcoming school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County School District students, faculty, and staff are gearing up for the first day of school on August 18 — but district leaders say they still need more staff in the Nutrition Service.

CCSD’s Nutrition Services Team will host a job fair on Saturday, July 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the cafeteria of the Charleston Progressive Academy.

CCSD is hoping to hire 60 new employees.

Job openings include the following:

Managers

Assistant Managers

Permanent Operators

Temp Operators

All attendees are encouraged to bring a resume. If you don’t have one, you can still attend and someone in the Nutrition Services Department will help you apply.

The Department is made up of a team of food and nutrition professionals, “dedicated to students’ health, well-being, and ability to learn,” according to the district’s website.

After a successful Summer Meals Program, in the midst of the pandemic — the district is hopeful for a smooth transition back to school.

However, officials say the Summer Meals Program would not have been a success without the help of dedicated staff members, with the goal to provide students with well-balanced meals.

“Right now, it’s kind of quiet in our office, because we know that out in the streets and in the schools, it’s just running as smooth as can be,” said CCSD Nutrition Services Officer, Joe Pettit. “Our team is out there with smiles and just serving the needs of our community.”

There will be on-the-spot interviews and even hiring on the spot at the job fair.

In addition, CCSD is offering free meals through the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Since September of 2020, the district has served over 4.5 million meals through the program — and wants parents to trust them.

“We’re really trying to make sure that not only are we serving a meal at no cost, but ones that students truly love,” Pettit said. “When I was in school, the school lunch was always the thing that I was really looking forward to, and we want to keep that tradition going.”

You have the option to pre-register for the job fair or walk-in. If you miss the event, you can still apply on the CCSD School Meals website.